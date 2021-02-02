Give animals their due, hire experts: HC

Chennai :

Disposing of a PIL that sought to engage veterinary consultants citing two elephant deaths in January alone, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, said though human habitations were encroaching into forest land and elephant corridors, the authorities were not initiating measures that they are empowered to take due to local pressures.





“The Principal Conservator of Forests is requested to ensure that the responsibility of maintaining the elephant corridor is taken up in letter and spirit, and not look the other way when encroachment happens,” it said.





“It is imperative that the human species should bother to coexist with plants and animals, preserve nature and disturb the natural course as little as possible.” The petitioner, S Muralidharan of Animal Rights and Education (INCARE), had sought to appoint competent international veterinary consultants and rescuers on a permanent basis to treat elephants that stray into human habitation, and purchase specialised transportation trucks and cranes for lifting injured elephants.





However, the bench said it was not for the court to suggest appointing international experts, but added that specialists should be hired if there were none, and deal with the treatment of elephants and preservation of corridors.





Though it said the court was not a specialist to deal with such matters, the bench asked the government to consider the remedial and preventive measures that the petitioner sought, and take immediate steps with the funds available for such human-pachyderm conflict.





The bench then asked the official to come out with a speaking order on the issue within the next six weeks.