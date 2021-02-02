Corporation's first table tennis court ready at Mandaveli

Chennai :

The new table tennis court is located at Alphonso playground on South Canal Bank Road. “Even though the works are completed, the public will not be allowed to use the facility as we are looking for contractors to maintain the table tennis court,” an official said.





Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash visited the facility and inspected the court. “Chennai Corporation will have its first professionally developed table tennis court. Many such projects to develop sports are in the pipeline,” Prakash said.





The official added that the civic body would find sponsors to give table tennis bats and balls for the users. Presently, the civic body has a football ground and a basketball court in Chennai Corporation schools in Saidapet.





A corporation school in Perambur has a volleyball court. As the civic body has appointed private contractors to maintain the playfields and parks in the city by allowing them to collect charges from the users, it is doubtful whether the public could use the new facility free of cost.