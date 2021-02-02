Ponniyin Selvan shoot progressing across five different sets

Chennai :

The art direction team under Thotta Tharani has erected as many as five grand sets at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. The entire cast recently shot for a song with as many as 250 people on the sets. Actress Trisha, who is speculated to play Kundavai in the magnum opus was excited to shoot for the number. She took to her Instagram and posted saying, “Mani sir/ARR...Just Cannot.”





This is an indication that the music of the historical film is all set to floor us upon its release. When we got in touch with the executive producer of the film, Siva Ananth of Madras Talkies, he confirmed various things and told us, “We are currently focused on the shoot of the film that takes most of our time. We will shoot in Hyderabad till March, before zeroing in on the next location.





Moreover, if there will be any official word or the posters from the film, it will surely be only after the completion of this schedule after March.” Vikram who will be playing Aditya Karikalan has finished shooting for one portion of his role and is back in Chennai on Monday. He would be joining the team after a brief break and will also shoot for Cobra in between.





However, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, and Trisha are at Ramoji Rao shooting for their portions. When asked if the team would shift to Jaipur and Jaisalmer in March, Siva replied, “It hasn’t been confirmed as of now.” Ravi Varman is operating the camera. The first part of the film is expected to release in January 2022.