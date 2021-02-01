Kanchipuram: 2 Men Electrocuted While Installing Flex Board

Chennai :

Elango (28) and Senthil (24), employees of a local press in Kanchipuram, were assigned to install a flex board at the roof of a building.





The installation was supposed to happen in a building situated on Gandhi road, Kanchipuram. Earlier today, the two men climbed up the roof to install the banner, when the iron rod of the board came in contact with the high tension wire running above. Both Elango and Senthil who were holding the board were electrocuted.





















































Upon hearing the scream, the onlookers were realised the mishap and contacted the local EB office, eventually disconnecting the power supply. Unfortunately, Elango died on the spot, while the locals have rushed Senthil to the Kanchipuram Government Hospital where he remains critical.





The Kanchipuram police have registered a case. This unexpected accident has sent shock waves in Kanchipuram.



































