Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai : Earning adult child staying with parents should share expenses



This is not exactly a legal query. I hope you don’t mind answering this since I want to know my rights. I am 22 years old, have a job as a tech coordinator in an IT company and earn Rs 18,000 a month. My father insists that I give him Rs 15,000 saying it’s the equivalent of rent and food he’s providing and now that I am earning, I have to contribute towards the household expenses. If I part with this much money, I will not be able to save enough to move out of the house. If I refuse to pay, I will not be able to manage on my own with what I am earning. My father is still earning and we have no financial difficulties at home. What can I do to protect my income? — Name withheld on request



Kindly read the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 to know your obligations towards your parents. It is only when your father goes before the authority under the Act regarding his maintenance, the authority can issue an order for you to take care of him. Since you are already a major, it is up to you to stay with your parents or live on your own and spend your own money. It may be legitimate for your father to demand a proportionate contribution to run the house. All these will have to be worked out within the household and if you are not happy, you are always at liberty to walk out and make your living.



Declaration and payment of income tax is not one’s choice

I am an Instagram influencer. My income comes in the form of collaborations with brands. I earn up to Rs 30,000-40,000 a month. The money comes in small instalments, and never as a lump sum. I also spend money on promotions and props for my profession. I don’t pay tax. Do I have to declare this income?



— SK, Adyar



It is not one’s choice to declare or not to declare the income earned and to pay appropriate tax over it. The Income Tax rules mandate making self-declaration and payment of tax due towards the income.



