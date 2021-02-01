Veggie prices vary at wholesale market

Wholesale vegetable prices continue to fluctuate at Koyambedu, with some vegetables noting a dip in prices while others see an increase owing to supply issues. The first crop of a few vegetables have begun to arrive, and vendors expect all prices to dip by February 10.

Chennai : Prices of vegetables like onions and potatoes have decreased to Rs 20 to 30 per kg and Rs 20 to 25 per kg respectively. Meanwhile, the price of broad beans has increased from Rs 20 to 30 last week to Rs 30 to 40.



However, the price of okra (ladies finger) has increased from Rs 20-30 to Rs 40-50. “This increase is due to supply issues of the crop, and is expected to continue until February 15. After that, there will be a slow reduction in prices. All crops are seeing a fluctuation because of supply issues, and this is expected to be resolved after the next 10 days,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetable Merchant’s Association.



The prices of vegetables like carrot and beetroot have dipped significantly owing to the arrival of the first crop at Koyambedu from primarily Karnataka. The price of carrots ranges from Rs 10 per kg for the Ooty variant and Rs 15 per kg for the Karnataka variant. The price of beetroots currently stands at Rs 15 per kg.

