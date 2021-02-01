Inauguration of North Chennai Metro Rail to be dream come true for residents

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 9 km Chennai Metro Phase-I extension line on February 14, it will be a dream come true for the residents of North Chennai whose struggle led to the revival of the Washermenpet-Wimco Nagar line after it was initially dropped.

Chennai : Though Tiruvottiyur-Airport was one of the initial corridors identified in the feasibility study by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in 2004, the segment beyond Washermenpet was dropped to cut down cost following the conversion of the Anna Nagar-Central stretch into an underground alignment.



“First they said that the line from Airport would end at Tollgate and then the areas beyond Washermenpet was dropped in 2007. When we came to know about the reason for the dropping of the section was to reduce project cost, we launched an apolitical movement,” said ATB Bose, co-convener, North Chennai People’s Right Federation.



He recalled that after campaigning among the local residents, a massive human chain was organised with students participation. In 2009, the then DMK government decided to extend the line till Wimco Nagar, he said, adding that the revival of the North Chennai line is an example of the success of the apolitical public movement.



“It is an ordeal to travel during the peak hours on the Tiruvottiyur High Road. On Metro Rail, I will be able to reach my office at Guindy in 45-50 minutes instead of riding on the bike for over an hour,” said K Rangarajan, a resident of Theradi.



The inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety would take place from February 5 to 7. The extension line will have eight stations Sir Theagaraya College, Tondiarpet, Toll Gate, Thangal, Gowri Ashram, Tiruvottiyur and Wimco Nagar.

