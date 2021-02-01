35,000 tonnes of bio-earth mined from unused dumpyards in city

The Greater Chennai Corporation removed around 35,000 tonnes of bio-earth from Pallikaranai, Athipattu and Sathangadu dumpyards under bio-mining project.
Chennai: As per the Corporation data, as much as 21,901 tonnes of bio-earth has been mined from Pallikaranai. The civic body launched the project at the dumpyard to remove legacy waste. Dumping at the Pallikaranai yard was stopped several years ago.
Of the 21,901 tonnes of bio-earth mined, 20,141 tonnes has been disposed of from the dumpyard. “The mined bio-earth can be used as manure and the private firm in charge can sell it. It can also be used to level up low-lying areas,” an official said.
As 98 per cent bio-mining work has been completed, the civic body estimates that the works would be fully completed by March. Pallikaranai dumpyard had 40,853 CUM (cubic meter) of legacy waste, of which, 40,116 CUM has been processed.
“After the mining is completed in Pallikaranai, we will set up two bio-CNG plants to process wet waste at the reclaimed land. The plants will process 200 tonnes per day,” N Mahesan, chief engineer (solid waste management) of Chennai Corporation said.
Other major products mined from the legacy waste are rubber, tyres and footwears, refuse-derived fuel, clothes, stones and others. So far, 14,792 tonnes of refuse-derived fuel has been mined. Refuse-derived fuel can be used for industries as an alternate for coal.
Meanwhile, more than 10,000 tonnes of bio-earth has been mined from Athipattu dumpyard. The amount of bio-earth and other products may increase as the civic body is yet to process 64,630 CUM of legacy waste against its total accumulated waste of 86,122 CUM. More than 11,222 tonnes of refuse-derived fuel has been mined.
Of the 17,516 CUM waste processed in Sathangadu dumping site, 5,475 tonnes of bio-earth has been mined. The civic body is yet to process more than 1 lakh COM legacy waste at the site. As much as 10,500 tonnes of refuse-derived fuel has been mined from Sathangadu.
Meanwhile, the civic body had recently invited bidders to carry out bio-mining work at Perungudi dumpyard, which is located on a portion of Pallikaranai marshland.
