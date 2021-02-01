6.44 lakh children get vaccine in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation administered polio vaccine to 6.44 lakh children in the city during the pulse polio campaign conducted on Sunday.

Chennai : “Of the total 7,35,584 children targeted during the camp, the Corporation covered 6,44,530, which is 88 per cent coverage,” a civic official said.



According to a Corporation statement, 1,644 vaccination centres have been set up for the campaign.



The statement also added that 1,438 permanent vaccination camps were organised at Chennai Corporation health centres, government and private hospitals, railway stations and bus stands. Apart from the permanent camps, the civic body also arranged 43 mobile camps at public places such as Marina beach and CMBT.



More than 6,700 personnel from government departments and NGOs participated in the camp from 7 am to 5 pm.



Officials said that left out children would be covered during the next round of pulse polio campaign. During the polio camp conducted in March, the civic body had covered 7,55,596 children. In January 2020, 7,36,060 children were covered.

