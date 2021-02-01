Three pubs, club booked for violating COVID protocol

After conducting raids in pubs and clubs, police registered cases against them for not following COVID protocols and not controlling the crowd in Nungambakkam and Thousand Lights on Saturday nights.

Chennai : Police said on Saturday night, they had carried out raids at the pubs because there was no measure to control the number of customers at those outlets.



Police carried out raids at Slate Resto Bar in Khadar Nawaz Khan Road, Lords of the Drinks, Nungambakkam, Haddows Club, Nungambakkam and Barracuda Brew on College Road at around 11 pm Saturday as most of them were functioning well after the stipulated time.



Police said cases were booked under Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act and also under IPC sections 269 (unlawfully or negligently does any act which may spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life).



According to officials, there were complaints against these pubs that they were violating the norms and were warned earlier. But they had not bothered to follow the norms despite repeat warning. So Saturday night, the pubs were raided and cases booked against them, police said.

