Cop’s hubby, 24, ends life over her first marriage

A 24-year-old man ended life by consuming poison in Chengalpattu after he came to know that the 30-year-old woman cop he married four months back was already married and had an eight-year-old child in her first marriage.

Relatives of Yuvaraj (right) protest demanding a probe into his suicide.

Chennai : The deceased P Yuvaraj was found near Chengalpattu railway station in an unconscious stage on Wednesday as he had consumed poison. Though he was taken to Chengalpattu Medical College, he died there without responding to treatment on Saturday.



Yuvaraj, working in a private firm, fell in love with Sangeetha, 30, a policewoman attached to Chengalpattu all-women police station. The two got married with the blessings of their respective families four months ago.



But the problem between the two started after Yuvaraj came to know that Sangeetha was already married and has an eight-year-old child. Yuvaraj was upset over her alleged drinking habit, as well as with male friends.



Because of the simmering tension between the two, Yuvaraj had been staying in his relative’s house for one month and returned to his Ozhalur house only on Wednesday.



Sangeetha, who met him on those days, told him that she is being transferred to Vellore. He had consumed poison on that day, after leaving behind a suicide note saying Sangeetha and her male friend were the reason for his suicide.



On Sunday, the relatives of Yuvaraj protested at the Chengalpattu hospital mortuary seeking immediate action against those responsible for his suicide. Chengalpattu town police are investigating the case.

