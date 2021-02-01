Constabulary Medal for every 10 years of service? Dept not sure

Every year, the State government announces Constabulary Medals to those in the ranks of Grade-I Constables, Head Constables, and Special Sub-Inspectors of Police (SSI), and havildars in Armed Reserve for reportedly completing 10 years of service without any negative remarks (punishment role [PR] in police terms).

Cops rue long wait even after decade-long ‘spotless’ service,top officer says medal has to be earned