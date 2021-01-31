8 smugglers, including 4 women, caught at Chennai airport with 4 kg gold in stomach

Chennai :

They arrived at Chennai airport on Friday by an Air India relief flight. All the passengers underwent a regular check-up by customs department.





On suspicion, Kanakavalli (56), Nishanti (30), Kala (53), Fathima (34) from Tiruchy, Jayaraj (55), Jagadish (37), Gabaar Khan (52) from Pudukottai and Mohammad Hakeem (25) from Ramanathapuram were pulled aside and examined, but the officials found nothing in their clothes or belongings.





They were then taken to the airport hospital and subjected to an X-ray which revealed gold pellets inside their stomach. On interrogation, the group confessed to drinking water and swallowing the gold pills.





Following this, the eight members were taken to the Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai. The doctors administered enema and recovered the gold in a natural way. The medical team took out the gold pills and confiscated a total of 161 gold pellets from them. They weighed 4.15 kg and were valued at Rs 2.17 crore.





All eight were subsequently arrested and interrogated, revealing that they were hired as carriers by international gold smugglers.





An investigation is underway into determining the people behind this international gold smuggling racket.