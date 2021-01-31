AU suspends 2 MTech courses over quota policy clash with TN

Following reservation policy clash with the State, Anna University has suspended M Tech (Biotechnology) and M Tech (Computational Biology) courses in Alagappa College of Technology.

Chennai : This academic year, more than 12,000 students, who had cleared either Graduate Aptitude Test (GAT-B) or Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) exams, applied for both the courses and 45 seats were available. Though the results were announced soon after, Anna University did not begin admissions. After several enquiries, the University, in its official order said, “as the Central government rules of reservation were not acceptable by the TN government, Anna University was unable to proceed with the admission to the Department of Biotechnology, Central government-supported MTech-Biotechnology and MTech-Computational Biology Programmes for 2020–2021.” Sources said 50% reservation was allocated by the Centre. However, TN wanted to allocate 69% reservation for both the courses.



A senior staff from the administrative board of the University, told DT Next that since both the courses were conducted via Central funds, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) did not accept the State’s reservation policy. “We spoke to the Higher Education Department to follow the Centre’s reservation rules, but they rejected it. Hence the university suspended the courses.” Stating that the university had informed the AICTE about the inability to conduct the courses, he claimed the students might not be affected as there are vacancies in other institutions.”A senior representative from Anna University Teachers’ Association said that since it is a state-owned institution, the TN policy should be in vogue and not the Centre’s rule. “If engineering admissions were conducted with 69% state’s reservation, why can’t the same be done for MTech courses?” he questioned.

