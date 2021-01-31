Class 11 boy kills self after parents stop him from playing mobile game

A Class 11 student, who was addicted to games, killed himself after his parents took away his smartphone near Perungalathur.
Chennai: The deceased was identified as P Madhavan (15) of Kancheepuram. Addicted to a game, Madhavan was always hooked on to his phone, said officials, adding that his parents had asked him several times to stop playing continuously. But he did not heed to their advice. Finally, they took away his smartphone a week ago and send him off to a relative’s house in Peerankaranai where there is no internet facility. He was asked to stay for 15 days without a mobile phone.
Dejected over this, Madhavan refused to speak to anyone at his relative’s house. On Thursday, Madhavan was alone at the house as the relatives went out on work. When they returned home late at night, the door was locked from inside and there was no response from Madhavan. When they broke open the door, they found Madhavan’s body inside, said the police.
On information, the Peerkankaranai police arrived at the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital. Officials said Madhavan took the extreme step as he was depressed after his parents snatched the mobile phone.
