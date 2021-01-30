Don’t be carried away by wrong info: Health Secy

State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan decried the misinformation spread among people about COVID-19 vaccines and the misconception over herd immunity.
Chennai: He also admitted that even some healthcare workers were waiting to see the vaccine’s effect on those who have taken it, but pointed out that a large number of doctors have come forward to receive the vaccine. During his visit to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Saturday, Radhakrishnan said some of the healthcare workers want to wait and watch others who have taken the vaccine before getting themselves vaccinated.
Also, there was a common notion among many people that the cases of COVID-19 have reduced, and thus masks and vaccines were not required. Such a notion should not be encouraged, he said, stressing that masking was significant even at this stage. On Saturday, 8,417 healthcare workers received the vaccines, including 8,206 doses of Covishield and 294 doses of Covaxin.
So far, 1,05,543 healthcare workers in the State have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, ahead of the Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme on Sunday, Radhakrishnan inspected the preparations for pulse polio vaccination drive at RGGGH. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to inaugurate the programme in the State. Radhakrishnan also visited a patient who underwent a rare and complex cardiac surgery at RGGGH and suffered from COVID- 19 pneumonia.
The 42-year-old woman from Erode was diagnosed with ascending aortic aneurysm with dilated aortic root and severe aortic regurgitation with left renal artery stenosis and uncontrolled hypertension for the past six months. She has recovered after the surgery, the hospital said.
Also, there was a common notion among many people that the cases of COVID-19 have reduced, and thus masks and vaccines were not required. Such a notion should not be encouraged, he said, stressing that masking was significant even at this stage. On Saturday, 8,417 healthcare workers received the vaccines, including 8,206 doses of Covishield and 294 doses of Covaxin.
So far, 1,05,543 healthcare workers in the State have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, ahead of the Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme on Sunday, Radhakrishnan inspected the preparations for pulse polio vaccination drive at RGGGH. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to inaugurate the programme in the State. Radhakrishnan also visited a patient who underwent a rare and complex cardiac surgery at RGGGH and suffered from COVID- 19 pneumonia.
The 42-year-old woman from Erode was diagnosed with ascending aortic aneurysm with dilated aortic root and severe aortic regurgitation with left renal artery stenosis and uncontrolled hypertension for the past six months. She has recovered after the surgery, the hospital said.
Conversations