Chennai man bludgeons brother to death over property dispute

Chennai :

Senthil (43) lives in Medavakkam near Pallikaranai was a taxi driver and his brother Murugan (40) was a lorry driver. There was a property dispute between the brothers for a long time. On Friday night, they picked up a quarrel resulting in a clash. During the fight the younger brother attacked his sibling with a rock which injured him severely.





The neighbours who witnessed this fight admitted Senthil to a nearby government hospital following which he was transferred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Senthil succumbed to severe injury this morning. Pallikaranai police have registered a case and arrested the younger brother.