Govt can retain Veda Nilayam keys for now

The Madras High Court on Friday set aside the single-judge interim order on handing over the keys of Veda Nilayam, the Poes Garden residence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, converted into a memorial, to the High Court registrar immediately after the opening ceremony.
Chennai: The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, on taking up the appeal moved by the TN government, granted partial relief on the submission that the building needs to be maintained and cannot be kept closed for long. However, the bench refused to interfere with the single judge’s order which held that the building shall not be thrown open to the public without the leave of the court. Following this, it ordered notice to J Deepa and J Deepak, the legal heirs of the former CM and posted the appeal for further hearing to February 4.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan had submitted that the acquisition process had been done with both the legal heirs being informed at every stage of the process and the compensation duly fixed has been deposited at the Magistrate’s court. The pleadings also dwelt on the aspect that it is not as if Deepa and Deepak have been dispossessed of the building since they never stayed there.
