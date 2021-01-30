Theft of cables worth Rs 80K leaves 225 BSNL landline phones dead in Kilpauk

BSNL officials have stumbled upon at least four incidents of copper cable theft worth over Rs 80,000 in the last one-and-a-half months alone in the Kilpauk area, according to a complaint lodged in the police station. The theft of cables had disrupted 225 BSNL lines as well.
Chennai: According to a complaint lodged by BSNL sub-divisional engineer (Kellys), the recent theft happened on Wednesday on the side of Poonamalee High Road where storm water drain work is in progress. Three people had managed to steal cables around 3 am from the Gunrusamy Road junction. The same suspects were reportedly roaming on Tylor’s Road junction on Thursday night, according to the complaint lodged at the Kilpauk police station.
Cable thefts had happened earlier in Ritherton Road junction, Nowrozi junction and near Sits Kingston school.
In the first week of January the BSNL staff managed to secure a bike suspected of belonging to the cable thieves and handed the vehicle over to Kilpauk police station but the cops are yet to track the suspects, V Sathiabalan, former member of telecom advisory committee, said.
After the theft happened on Tylor’s Road junction, the BSNL requested the police to increase vigil on Poonamalee High Road where the road has been cut for making storm water drain, so that cable thieves will not steal again. When contacted, Kilpauk inspector (crime) said that the complaint was under investigation.
