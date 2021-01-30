Shirt caught on grille strangles 10-year-old boy

A 10-year-old boy was strangled in the shirt he was wearing after it entangled in a grille while he tried to jump inside a locked park in Tambaram on Thursday.

Chennai : The deceased, Mounik of Kulakarai second street in Tambaram, was a Class 6 student at a private school in the locality. Mounik was in the care of his mother Kavitha. His father passed away a year ago.



On Thursday, Mounik asked his relative to take him to the municipal park in Mullai Nagar in Tambaram. The police said they went to the park but returned home since it was closed. A few hours later, the child had decided to return to the park without informing anyone in the house. He tried to jump across the compound wall of the park but his shirt got tangled on the grille and he was strangled.



Meanwhile, his family members searched for Mounik and his elder Brother Vishal came to the park and found Mounik hanging from the grille, unconscious. Soon, with the help of the locals, he was rushed to a private hospital nearby but doctors declared him brought dead. On information, the Tambaram police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination to Chromepet government hospital. The police have registered a case.

