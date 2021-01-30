Kin blame pvt hospital for pregnant woman’s death

A 25-year-old woman, who was in her eighth month of pregnancy, died at a private hospital in Tirumullaivoyal on Thursday, when she visited the hospital to take a scan.

Chennai : The deceased Vaishali of Kamarajar Nagar in Avadi had been reportedly visiting the hospital in Cholambedu for periodical check-ups and on Thursday had reached there for a third-trimester checkup.



While her husband Thamizhmani of Govarthanagiri, a private firm employee, sent Vaishali into the scan room and waited outside, he was told a few minutes later that his wife developed breathlessness. She was admitted at the same hospital but was declared dead in a few minutes.



Shocked Thamizhmani complained to Tirumullaivoyal police alleging his wife died because of wrong treatment and a case has been registered. Vaishali’s body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on. A separate inquiry by the RDO has also been initiated.



5-year-old dies during surgery



Relatives of a 5-year-old boy protested outside a private hospital in Pallikaranai after the child died during a minor surgery on Thursday night. The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and are awaiting the report. The police said S Naveen of Rajesh Nagar in Pallikaranai was a Class 1 student and was suffering from corns on the feet. His father, Sridar, is a professor at a private college. On Thursday, Naveen complained of severe pain in his foot and he was taken to a private hospital in Pallikaranai. The doctors told the parents that Naveen needed a minor surgery.



A few minutes later they came out of the operation theatre and said that the operation was unsuccessful and Naveen died without responding to treatments. Soon, friends and relatives gathered in the hospital and began to protest. They also informed the police.

