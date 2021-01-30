Contract nurses protest seeking permanent job

The staff nurses working on contract basis at government hospitals across the State held a protest at Marina beach on Friday, demanding permanent recruitment through Medical Recruitment Board.
Chennai: The contract nurses complained of irregular work hours and pay scale, and demanded regularisation of the services. Nurses who have been in service for more than two years should be given permanent recruitment, they added.
“Contract nurses in the State have been demanding permanent recruitment for more than two years. There have been talks with the government authorities. As the issue has remained unresolved for many years, we are seeking an immediate solution to the demands,” said Ambedkar Ganapati, State president, MRB Welfare Association.
The members of several nurses’ association took part in the protest raising these demands. “The Health Department had said that the nurses would be eligible for permanent post after two years of service. However, many of us have completed more than five years of service but are awaiting permanent recruitment,” said R Gomathi, a member of State Nurses’ Association. Officials from the Directorate of Medical Education said that recruitment of nurses was based on seniority and vacancies.
