Corporation school teacher tests positive

Ten days after the schools were reopened for Classes 10 and 12, an assistant headmaster attached to a Chennai Corporation high school tested positive for COVID-19.

Chennai : According to a Corporation source, the assistant headmaster is working in a Corporation high school located in division 74 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone.



“His sample was tested after he complained of a cold, on Thursday. Immediately, he was sent to home isolation. He is alright now,” the source said.



When asked about the precautionary measures taken at the school, the official said as many as 52 students attend Class 10 in the school and all of them were asked not to come to the school on Friday.



“The entire school premises was disinfected. The assistant headmaster claims that he had tested his samples again at a private lab and the result shows negative. However, we kept have him under quarantine. Samples have been collected from the students also,” he added.



It may be noted that three teachers of the private school in George Town were tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. The teachers were sent to isolation.



The civic body had tested teachers in the city, who are going to schools, soon after the schools were reopened.

