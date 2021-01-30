Man hangs self day after stabbing ex-girlfriend

A day after stabbing his former girlfriend in Puzhal for rejecting him, the accused V Sudhakar was found hanging from the tower of a high-tension power line in Madhavaram on Friday.

Chennai : Passers-by noticed a man hanging from the tower and alerted the police control room. The information was passed on to Madhavaram police station and a team rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.



During the investigation, he was identified as Sudhakar (26) who had been absconding after stabbing his ex-girlfriend, a techie, in Puzhal in the wee hours of Thursday. Police said he hanged using a nylon rope and there was no suicide note. Madhavaram police have registered a case and further investigation is on. His body was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital.



Meanwhile, Puzhal police said the victim is recovering well and continues to be under medical observation at the hospital. Sudhakar, who ran a mobile phone service centre, and the 22-year-old woman employed in a software firm in Ambattur were in a relationship since school days and the woman allegedly snapped relationship citing his behaviour.



Sudhakar, who was upset with the woman, reached her house in Puzhal and stabbed her multiple times in her abdomen, hand and neck before fleeing. While Puzhal police had launched a hunt for him, now they have to close the case since he ended his life on his own.

