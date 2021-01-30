Sending teens in a relationship to prison not Pocso Act objective: HC

Observing that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act does not bring within its scope cases where adolescents are involved in romantic relationships, the Madras High Court sought the legislature to keep pace with the changing societal needs and bring about necessary changes in the law, more particularly in a stringent law such as the Pocso Act.

Chennai : Justice N Anand Venkatesh made the observation while quashing a Pocso case against a youth after the mother of the victim girl, keen on withdrawing her complaint along with the girl, informing the court that they eloped on her daughter’s insistence despite him asking her to wait until she attains majority. Pointing out that adolescent romance is an important developmental marker of their self-identity, functioning and capacity for intimacy, Justice Anand Venkatesh said: “There can be no second thought as to the seriousness of offences under the Pocso Act and the object it seeks to achieve. However, it is also imperative to draw the thin line that demarcates the nature of acts that should not be made to fall within the scope of the Act.”



Noting that a large number of cases under the Act are on the basis of complaints registered by the families of adolescents in a relationship, Justice Anand Venkatesh said: “Therefore, painting a criminal colour could be counterproductive in understanding biosocial dynamics and the need to regulate the same through law.”



Pointing out that what came to be a law to protect and render justice to victims of child abuse, can, become a tool in the hands of certain sections of the society, the court held that provisions of the Pocso Act, as it stands today, will surely make the acts of the boy an offence due to its stringent nature and an adolescent boy caught in a situation like this will surely have no defence if the criminal case is taken to its logical end.



“Punishing an adolescent boy who enters into a relationship with a minor girl by treating him as an offender was never the objective of the Pocso Act,” he said holding that quashing the proceedings will not affect any overriding public interest in this case.

