Out on bail, man hacked to death in Kasimedu

A fisherman was hacked to death by a gang in Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in broad daylight on Friday over a previous enmity.

Chennai : The deceased Narayanan had been arrested under the attempt to murder charges in October last year after he attacked four men to take revenge for his brother Sundaramani’s murder.



Narayanan, who was released on bail recently, was visiting the old fishing auction shed to meet friends on Friday morning when a four-member gang surrounded him and brutally attacked him with machetes, killing him on the spot.



Police said Narayanan had been hatching a plan to eliminate the four men to take revenge for his brother’s murder and the gang who sensed it decided to kill him and executed their plan on Friday. While the gang fled the spot, Fishing Harbour police sent Narayanan’s body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. Senior police officers visited the scene of the crime and conducted inquiries. A mobile phone, suspected to be that of the accused, and a blood-stained sickle were recovered from the murder spot. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

