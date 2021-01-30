Three MasterChef contestants to tantalise your tastebuds at this pop-up in Chennai

The three MasterChefs Abinas Nayak, who hails from Odisha and the winner of Season 6 of MasterChef India, Natasha Gandhi who was in the top 5 of the Season 6 of MasterChef India and the founder of House of Millets and Mahendra Thulung (Rudy) who is also a contestant of MasterChef India Season 6 and owns a restaurant named Dallay in Chennai will be hosting a pop up in the city today.

Mahendra Thulung Rudy, Abinas Nayak and Natasha Gandhi.