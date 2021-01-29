Chennai Incidents: 10-yr-old Dies While Sneaking Into Park, 5-yr-old Dies During Minor Surgery

Chennai :

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY CAUSE EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

A 10-year-old boy died in a freak accident after his shirt collar got caught in the barbed wire fence of a park in Tambaram on Thursday.





Kavitha, a private school teacher, used to live with her son Mounik (10) in Kulakkarai, West Tambaram. Mounik was a Class 6 student of a local private school.





On Thursday, Mounik tried to sneak into a locked park through a broken grill gate. He jumped over the compound wall to sneak in, but his shirt collar got caught in the barbed fence. He died of strangulation.





When Mounik didn't return, Kavitha and her relatives began to look for him. Mounik's brother Vishal spotted him hanging from the park fence, unconscious.





He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Old Perungalathur but the doctors pronounced him dead and sent his body for post-mortem examination. A case has been filed by the Tambaram police and investigation is underway.





The incident has sent shock waves in the Tambaram locality. Locals said that kids often use the broken grill gate entrance to sneak into the park and requested the civic authorities to make necessary arrangements to avoid such accidents in future.













Corportion park, Tambaram









In another incident, a five-year-old died during a minor surgery in Pallikaranai on Thursday.





Sridhar, the child's father, is a resident of Narayanapuram, Pallikaranai and a professor in a city-based private college. Naveen (5) had a skin disease, corns, on his leg. He was being treated for it but on Thursday, Naveen had complained of severe pain and discomfort, following which he was rushed to a nearby private hospital.





The medicos upon examination had suggested a minor surgery in the infected part. Upon the consent from Naveen's parents, the doctors proceeded with the surgery during which the child died.





Relatives of the boy alleged medical negligence and staged a protest seeking immediate action against the private hospital.





The doctors then offered to take Naveen to another private hospital but in vain. The boy was pronounced dead.





The parents then informed the police who handed over the body to Chromepet Government hospital for post-mortem examination.





The child's relatives who staged a protest seeking immediate action on the hospital authorities were pacified by the police authorities and an official complaint was raised.





Naveen's parents sought action against the anaesthetist who was present during the surgery.





The police sources said that the autopsy reports are awaited and the precise cause of the death can be ascertained only after it's out.