Caught for selling alcohol illegally, woman sets self ablaze in Besant Nagar

Chennai :

The police said that Usha and her husband Rathinam have several cases pending against them for illicit sale of liquor and had even been detained under Goondas Act.





The incident happened on Thursday night when the Sastri Nagar police went to raid her house at Odaikuppam, based on information that the couple has hoarded liquor to sell at a higher price.





But, on noticing the police, Usha allegedly ran into the hut and within seconds doused herself with kerosene and threatened to set herself ablaze if the police tried to arrest her. Accidentally, however, Usha was set on fire by a spark set off by her.





She tried to put it off by wrapping a saree around her but in vain as the saree too caught fire stuck on to her body. The police put off the blaze by wrapping her in a jute bag and pouring water on her. She was then rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and was admitted with 50 per cent burns in a critical condition. Later, 37 liquor bottles of 180 ml were seized from her house.





An officer, Malarvannan, too suffered burns on his right hand while attempting to save Usha.





Meanwhile, the police released a video of a resident of the Kuppam defending them and added that Usha would always threaten the police whenever they tried to arrest her.