AI flight with MPs Karti Chidambaram, Navaneedhakrishnan, 127 others, faces tech glitch in Chennai

Chennai :

A Delhi bound Air India flight was delayed by nearly three hours in Chennai after the pilot noticed a technical glitch just before the aircraft was about to take off from the runway on Thursday.





With 129 passengers including MP Karthi Chidambaram and Navaneedhakrishnan, the Air India flight was scheduled to depart at 9.30 pm on Thursday.





The snag was detected before the flight was preparing for take-off and engineers were summoned immediately and they attended to the issue, airport officials said.





However, the snag forced a nearly three-hour delay and the flight later proceeded for its destination at 12.30 pm.