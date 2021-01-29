Chennai Corporation to get green building at Rs 40 cr, skywalk

As the Greater Chennai Corporation started the process to construct a Green Building to house integrated command and control centre, the detailed project report suggests a skywalk interlinking all the buildings inside the Ripon Building premises.

An artist’s impression of the skywalk.

Chennai : According to a Chennai Corporation official, the Green Building would be constructed on a vacant piece of land on the rear side of the Ripon Building. “The building will have wastewater treatment and reuse facilities apart from energy-saving electrical instruments. The design of the building ensures low energy use by using natural lighting and low water consumption,” the official said.



To provide easier access to the officials of the civic body to move between various departments functioning in four major buildings inside the premises, the construction of the Green Building will also include a skywalk. The skywalk will connect Ripon Building, Green Building, Revenue Building and Amma Maligai. The roof of the skywalk will have solar panels.



“Tenders have been floated to construct the Green Building. The building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore. The building would be constructed in such a way to comply with IGBC Green New Building Platinum rating, GRIHA 5 Star rating and LEED Platinum rating,” the official said. The total built-up area of the building will be 4,790 sqm. Apart from the integrated command and control centre, Green Building will also house an innovation hub, conference hall, cafeteria and a public service centre.

