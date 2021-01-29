Auto driver returns 50-svgn jewellery to owner

Setting an example for honesty in times of the pandemic, an auto driver returned 50 sovereigns of jewellery, left in his auto near Chromepet, to its owner on Wednesday.
Chennai: Police said Paul Bright of Chromepet is a businessman. On Wednesday evening, Paul Bright had arranged a wedding for his daughter at a church in Chromepet. The reception was planned at a hall in Pallavaram in the night. After the ceremony, Paul Bright hired an autorickshaw and went to his house to make arrangements since the newly-weds would visit the house for a while. After reaching the house Paul noticed that he had forgotten to take the jewellery bag from the autorickshaw. He searched for the auto but couldn’t find it and later filed a complaint at Chromepet police station.
Police registered a case and were trying to identify the auto with the help of CCTV footage when auto driver Saravanakumar (25) after parking the auto at his house in Hastinapuram noticed a bag on the rear seat. On checking, he found it full of boxes containing jewellery.
Police said since Tuesday was Muhurtham date, Saravanakumar had dropped passengers at several marriage halls. So he decided to leave the jewellery bag with Chromepet police, as he was not sure about its ownership.
The Chromepet police called Paul Bright and since he identified all the jewellery correctly, the police handed it over to him. The Chromepet police and Paul Bright family members thanked the auto driver.
