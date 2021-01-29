MLM friend stages kidnap drama for ransom, nabbed

In a twist to a kidnap complaint lodged by a share market broker, MKB Nagar police arrested his friend for staging a kidnap drama and robbing him of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Chennai : The victim Mohammed Rafiq of Puzhal and the accused Vijayakumar of Vyasarpadi became friends since they are into multi-level marketing (MLM) business. Since Rafiq earned more, Vijayakumar decided to extort Rafiq and came up with a kidnap plan.



On Wednesday night, Vijayakumar invited Rafiq home for a party. A few hours later, a six-member gang reached his house claiming to be police. After making them board the car, the gang robbed Rs 50,000 from Rafiq and made him withdraw Rs 2 lakh from different accounts from an ATM. Based on Rafiq’s complaint, MKB Nagar police held inquiry and since Vijayakumar gave contradictory replies, police grew suspicious and grilled him. His call details were searched after which he admitted to his extortion plan.

