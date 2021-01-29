Man invited by FB friend for gay sex gets robbed, 3 held

A 22-year-old youth was invited by his Facebook friend on the pretext of gay sex and robbed by three men, who have been arrested by Madhavaram police.

Chennai : The victim Murugan (name changed) from Ramanathapuram is a BCom graduate and has been temporarily working in a shop selling ornamental fish in Kodungaiyur.



Murugan, who uses Facebook on phone, became friends with one Monish and the duo often exchanged gay porn videos between them.



Later, Monish started speaking to Murugan over the phone and expressed his interest in gay sex with them. Murugan who happily agreed went to the flyover in Moolakadai on January 21 as asked by Monish.



However, Monish called Murugan and allegedly told him that he is sending a friend to pick him up since police are on the lookout for him in a different case. As told by Monish, a man reached the spot on a two-wheeler and picked Murugan.



However, after taking him to the playground near Alex Nagar in Madhavaram, the bike rider told Murugan that he was indeed Monish and introduced his two more friends.



Suddenly, the trio started threatening Murugan to part with cash and valuables, making fun of his sexual orientation. Shocked Murugan pleaded with them and escaped after giving his phone to them.



Murugan who went to his hometown out of fear returned to Chennai two days later and lodged a complaint with Madhavaram police on Monday.



A case was registered and the suspects were secured after an investigation on Tuesday. The robbed phone was retrieved and they were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

