Former boyfriend stabs 22-year-old techie in abdomen

A 22-year-old woman software engineer was stabbed in her abdomen and hand at her house near Puzhal by her spurned lover in the wee hours of Thursday.

Chennai : The victim Premalatha of Puthagaram has been admitted at Government Stanley Hospital, where she has got sutures in the stomach and is said to be recovering, while Puzhal police have launched a hunt for the suspect, identified as Sudhakar.



Police said the accused and the victim were in a relationship from school days, but Premalatha, who is employed at a software firm in Ambattur, recently started avoiding Sudhakar, who is running a mobile phone recharge outlet, citing his behaviour. Infuriated over this, Sudhakar reached Premalatha’s house around 5 am and stabbed the victim inside a bathroom before fleeing the spot. Premalatha’s mother who rushed to the bathroom hearing her daughter’s cries was shocked to find her lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to the Government Stanley Hospital with the help of neighbours.



On information, Puzhal police reached the spot and conducted inquiries. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for Sudhakar, who escaped with the weapon with which he attacked the victim.



Police said Premalatha and her mother alone stayed in the house after her father’s demise a few years ago.

