Actor Babloo and co-passenger get into noisy quarrel at airport

High drama prevailed for a while at the Chennai airport on Thursday after a noisy quarrel broke out between actor Babloo Prithiveeraj and a passenger while collecting their baggage.
Chennai: Both of them were travelling on a private airline flight from Kolkata that arrived in Chennai via Hyderabad on Thursday morning with 148 passengers. After the flight landed at the city airport, the passengers were getting ready to get down from the aircraft.
That was when a quarrel broke out between Babloo Prithiveeraj and another passenger, identified as Abhaykumar Singh (65) of Kolkata. The crew on the flight soon intervened and separated them, and they got down.
Later, however, while waiting to pick up their luggage from the conveyor belt, both of them started to argue again.
Singh alleged that the actor abused and shoved him down inside the flight.
Hearing the ruckus, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and officials from the airport police station came to the spot and intervened to prevent the issue from escalating further.
The drama finally concluded when the police finally pacified both of them and sent them away.
