Man attacks 4 with machete in Koyambedu market, held

A 37-year-old man who attacked four persons with a machete in Koyambedu vegetable market demanding mamool under the influence of ganja was arrested on Wednesday night.

Chennai : The accused, D Rajesh of Vyasarpadi, was secured by workers in the market and handed over to the Koyambedu police. The machete was seized. Investigation revealed that Rajesh already has an attempted murder case pending against him. The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Wednesday when one of the victims, Murugesan, a labourer, was talking to his friend. Rajesh, who demanded money, suddenly attacked them with a machete. However, alert workers managed to secure Rajesh and handed him over to the police.

