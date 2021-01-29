IMA to organise 2-week relay hunger strike across India

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will launch a two-week all India relay hunger strike from February 1 against the notification issued by the Central Council for Indian Medicine allowing postgraduate Ayurveda practitioners to perform general surgeries and other procedures.

Chennai : The members of the association have been up in arms against what they termed was ‘mixopathy’ of two different forms of medicine in order to meet the requirements of number of doctors in the State. The strike would not affect medical and clinical services, the association said.



“Hunger strikes will be held at 50 places across the country. The members of the association at all levels are united against mixopathy and are supporting the strike. We want to send a message to the Central Council for Indian Medicine that we will not accept their decision,” said Dr J A Jayalal, national president, IMA. “The council had pointed out the inadequacy of doctors but we have given clarification on the matter and how it can be addressed. We cannot accept the compromise on the quality of the medical care provided by the members of IMA. We want the notification to be withdrawn,” he added.



The notification was issued about three months ago stating the inadequacy of doctors in the country as per the population ratio. Doctors opposing the move said allowing practitioners of Indian medicine to perform procedures of ear, eye, throat, nose and dental surgeries would lead to the mixing of two different systems of medicine.

