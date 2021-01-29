State to see rains over the next 4 days, fog expected

The southern districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light rains over the next four days. Meanwhile, Chennai will continue to have fog and mist in the wee hours over the next 48 hours.

Chennai : “Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu, and dry weather is likely to prevail over rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas until February 1. Shallow fog or mist is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu during morning hours on January 29,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.



The sky condition is likely to be cloudy with temperatures between 31 C and 23 C.



The rains are coming at the end of a record-breaking month of rains for the city and State, which improved the storage in all lakes and reservoirs ahead of summer, said weather bloggers.



“All the lakes, even the newly built Thervoy Kandigai reservoir, are at full level. It is one of the best years for Chennai. The three big lakes (Puzhal, Chembarambakkam and Poondi) over flowed for first time since 2015. There will be no water problem for Chennai for next year and water is being supplied to Chennai City at peak 830 million litres per day. There is a quota from Krishna water left, too,” said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.

