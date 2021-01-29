Municipal Administration top brass summoned to explain lack of funds

Taking strong exception to lack of funds being cited as the reason for not maintaining a park in Cuddalore town, the Madras High Court summoned the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary and Commissioner of Municipal Administration to appear before it.

When a plea seeking maintenance of a public park in the approved layout of Kesava Nagar at Thirupapuliyur in Cuddalore town came up for hearing, a division bench comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice AA Nakkiran said, “A perusal of the photographs would also disclose that this place/space reserved for public purposes has not at all been maintained by the local body, and it is in the stage of disuse as well as misuse in the form of encroachment. Despite that, the authorities have not taken any worthwhile or fruitful action.”



Unwilling to accept the communication of the authorities that petitioner’s request for restoration and maintenance of the public park could not be acceded primarily on the ground of lack of adequate funds, the bench suo motu impleaded both the Secretary and Municipal Administration Commissioner, directing them to explain the situation prevailing in other local bodies regarding lack of funds and reasons for it, especially in the light of the fact that the central Government was also contributing to the funds of the local bodies, which have been ordained Constitutional Status.



The bench also directed the Cuddalore district administration to file a counter affidavit relating to the maintenance undertaken at the park with supporting documents and photographs by then.

