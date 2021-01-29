Space, power, water to be provided for new canteen

After more than two years after a herbal canteen inside the Ripon Building was closed down, the Greater Chennai Corporation has invited contractors to run the new canteen inside the premises.

Chennai : According to a Corporation official, the contractors have been asked to provide rates of each food item. The civic body will provide space, electricity and water to run the canteen.



In 2018, the civic body had shut down a herbal canteen that was functioning on the Ripon Building premises for several years citing renovation of the building in which the canteen was functioning.



The herbal canteen was providing meals at a cost of Rs 15 apart from providing herbal dosas and a variety of rice items at low cost.

