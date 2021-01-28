Chennai Corporation adds 1,000 cycles to its sharing system, fare remains same

Chennai :

While inaugurating the new bicycles, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also inaugurated 'Namma Chennai' selfie point at Marina Beach on Thursday.





The next generation bicycles are chainless and apparently have "puncture-proof" tyres.





On January 21, the civic body launched the 64 such bicycles on a trial basis. The inaugurated 1,000 bicycles will be deployed at dockless cycle stations in a few days. Presently, the civic body has 78 dockless cycle stations and 500 ordinary bicycles.





Presently, the civic body charges Rs. 5.50 for the first 60 minutes for ordinary bicycles and Rs. 9.90 for the next 30 minutes. The same fares will be collected for next generation bicycles.





Meanwhile, the civic body, under Smart City Mission, has constructed the selfie point at the beach at a cost of Rs. 24 lakh. The structure has been created along with St+Art India Foundation that painted the tenements of Kannagi Nagar with murals.





