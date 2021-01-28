Good Samaritan turns in 50 sovereign gold to Chromepet Police

Chennai :

One Paul Bright from Chromepet left behind gold jewels in an auto on the day of his daughter's marriage. Ahead of the wedding, Paul Bright travelled in the auto from Pallavram Church to his house and he forgot to take back the jewel bag from the auto.





However, upon reaching home he realised that the bag was missing and he approached the Chrompet cops, who tried to track the auto with CCTV footages.





Meanwhile the auto driver Saravanakumar (25) turned in the gold jewels which he found in his auto. Police personnel identified the jewels and returned them to Paul Bright.