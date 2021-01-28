Substation damaged in fire, parts of south Chennai go without power

Several parts of South Chennai, particularly, Shollinganallur, OMR, Medavakkam, Perumbakkam and Velacherry, witnessed power outage for a few hours on Tuesday night following a fire at 230/110 KV KITS Park substation at Perumbakkam.

Chennai : According to TANGEDCO sources, a fire broke out in a power transformer at the KITS Park substation leading to the power outage in parts of South Chennai.



“In a major fire which lasted for an hour, two power transformers at the substation was damaged with one of them completely gutted. The fire was quenched around 11.30 pm with the help of the fire and rescue personnel,” sources said.



The fire started at a transformer and spread to another, which led to the outage, the official said, adding that back-feeding of 110 KV lines were arranged for several HT consumers, including WIPRO, CTS, HCL, Ford, Velacherry and Shollinganallur immediately. The officials said despite the major fire accident, back-feeding was arranged from other substations to ensure power supply to the consumers. “The work on rectifying the transformers will begin soon,” the official added.

