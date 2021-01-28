Padma-winning doc’s family to open hospital

The streets of North Chennai bustle with activity, but stopping anyone in Vyasarpadi to ask where Dr Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan’s clinic makes a smile break across their faces. Locals and family share fond memories of the doctor, who was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri this Republic Day.
Chennai: Known as the two-rupee doctor, Dr Veeraraghavan had two clinics in North Chennai -- Sri Kalyanapuram and Erukkancherry. He practised there after his shift at a local private hospital. The clinics charged only two rupees for consultation.
“I’ve gone to him several times. It doesn’t matter if it was a cold or a serious illness, he would never charge more than two rupees. He was always smiling, and he would remember me by name,” said N Thangaraj, a resident of Vyasarpadi.
The doctor was awarded Padma Shri and the locals of Vyasarpadi celebrate alongside his family. The doctor died in August of last year. His cousin J Kirubakaran remembers him as a happy and thoughtful individual who wished to use his gift for the better.
“He always said that we must use our talents and skills to help the downtrodden. We will be opening a hospital in his name to provide free treatment for those in need. He might have passed on, but we want to carry forward his service,” Kirubakaran said.
