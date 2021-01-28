On snatchers’ trail, cops ‘net’ bike theft victim

Nearly 20 days after a CCTV footage of a bike-borne duo shoving a woman on GN Chetty in their vain bid to snatch her chain going viral, Pondy Bazaar police on Tuesday arrested one of the two suspects after a lot of twists and turns in the investigation.
Chennai: The accused, identified as P Dinesh alias Beedi Dinesh, who rode pillion, was secured on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody, while a hunt has been launched the rider, whose name police did not want to disclose at this stage.
While the incident happened on January 8, Pondy Bazaar police registered a case after the video went viral and combed the CCTV footage from over 120 cameras and traced the registration number and the owner. After Pondy Bazaar police found it parked in front of the house, they thought they were close to arresting the offenders.
However, the owner of the bike reportedly told police that his bike was stolen on the night of January 7, a day before the duo indulged in the offence, and that he complained to Vadapalani police station on January 8 itself. Vadapalani police traced the vehicle to Valluvar Kottam where it had been parked and handed it over to the owner. To support his claim, he also showed the CSR (community service register) copy issued by Vadapalani police.
However, police had to retrieve the vehicle since it was used for the offence and with further combing of CCTV, the suspects were identified. Based on a tip-off, Beedi Dinesh was secured near Nungambakkam.
“The accused roamed different parts of the city after the vain snatching bid on GN Chetty Road and parked the bike behind Valluvar Kottam. After the other accused is nabbed, we will check if they had indulged in snatching elsewhere,” said a police officer.
He further said that if the bike theft victim was not having the CSR copy, he too would have been treated as a suspect.
