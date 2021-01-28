HC dismisses plea moved on behalf of BSNL contract workers

The Madras High Court dismissed a plea seeking for a direction to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to grant Rs 10,000 to BSNL contract labourers working in Tamil Nadu telecom circle as an adjustable advance in wage arrears within a stipulated time.

Chennai : When the plea moved by advocate NK Srinivasan appearing as party-in-person came up, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy noted that the counsel appearing for the BSNL submitted that the contract labourers were not directly engaged by the BSNL and that utility has made a substantial payment of about Rs 60 crores to the respective contractors through the Labour Commissioner. The statement was disputed by the petitioner.



“Nevertheless, we are not inclined to entertain this writ petition at the instance of the petitioning advocate especially because neither the contractors nor the contract labourers have been joined as parties,” the bench said while dismissing the PIL as devoid of merits.



However, the bench added that the affected parties were at liberty to initiate appropriate legal proceedings if they are aggrieved by non-payment by the contractors concerned. The writ petition was filed as public interest litigation seeking a Writ of Mandamus for payment of Rs 10,000 to the BSNL contract labourers working in the Tamil Nadu telecom circle.

