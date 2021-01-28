Pocso accused smuggles gold on return from Dubai, held

A 36-year-old man who flew to Dubai after sexually assaulting a minor girl in Avadi was caught by Customs sleuths at Tiruchy airport, smuggling gold. Since Avadi all-women police had already issued a lookout notice, he was handed over to the city police and remanded in judicial custody.

Chennai : The accused Vinoth of Pattukottai had been staying in Pattabiram with wife and toddler son when he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old neighbourhood girl multiple times in 2018. He then flew to Dubai in the guise of work after taking Rs two lakh from his wife and never got in touch with the family since then.



Meanwhile, the neighbour girl fell sick in January 2019 and a medical examination revealed that she was sexually exploited. After she informed her parents that it was Vinoth who abused her, a complaint was lodged at Avadi all-women police station.



A case was registered and since his wife told police that he went abroad, a lookout notice had been issued. When Vinoth landed in Tiruchy on Sunday, he was secured by the Customs officials on suspicion and a search led to the seizure of gold paste, which he had concealed in his rectum.



Further investigation revealed that he was also a wanted accused, and on information, Avadi all-women police rushed to Tiruchy and secured him.



He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

