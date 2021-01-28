Pawga brings the joy of puppies into the discipline of a yoga routine

Whenever Swathi Renugopal visits the Blue Cross Centre at Guindy, her two friends Subhashree Madhavan and Sinduja Krishnakumar used to accompany her. The trio came up with the concept of a pet yoga experience and started a venture called Pawga.

Chennai : “Pets yoga has been a huge success in places like the UK and Canada. They do yoga with goats, kittens and other pets. We don’t have that in India and decided to bring the experience to Chennai and started this venture. Pawga is performing yoga while puppies run freely around you. It is not your typical yoga class, but this is more of a fun and relaxed experience. You needn’t have to lift, hold or perform yoga with puppies, but can cuddle them in between. It will be a different experience for participants and puppies,” says Subhashree Madhavan, one of the co-founders.



The team has collaborated with the Blue Cross of India for this venture. “Our main aim is to help the animals at Blue Cross in some way. They provide all the pets for this yoga experience. A share of the proceeds from yoga sessions will go to animal welfare at Blue Cross. All the pets are up for adoption. So far, we have done two events in the city and will be doing sessions every alternative weekend. As of now, we are not encouraging the participants to bring their pets to Pawga,” she adds.



Subhashree explains how pet yoga will benefit both the participant and the pet. “Playing with puppies brings a calming effect on people. The puppies living in shelters are longing for human interaction. At events like these, they will get to socialise more and it will help in their overall development. This will help them overcome early stage depression. We are following all the COVID-19 protocols at the events,” she concludes.

