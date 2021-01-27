WATCH: CM Unveils Memorial Of J Jayalalithaa As The Crowd Throng Marina, Overcome Barricades

The ‘Phoenix’ memorial constructed for late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday, who was accompanied by the deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other senior AIADMK leaders.
Scenes at the memorial inauguration of late CM J Jayalalithaa at Marina Beach in Chennai. People were seen flouting #COVID19 protocols as they gathered to witness the inauguration of late CM Jayalalithaa's memorial. #ADMK#AIADMK#JayalalithaaMemorialpic.twitter.com/XRurcZrPOi— DT Next (@dt_next) January 27, 2021
Scenes from the inauguration ceremony of Jayalalithaa memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai. CM #EdappadiPalaniswami and DY CM O Panneerselvam walk towards the memorial, which had hundreds of people as spectators. #Chennai#marinabeach#AIADMK#ADMK#JayalalithaaMemorialpic.twitter.com/X0pEH94H62— DT Next (@dt_next) January 27, 2021
#JayalalithaaMemorial | A close-up view of late CM Jayalalithaa's memorial that was unveiled today by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami at Marina Beach in Chennai.— DT Next (@dt_next) January 27, 2021
Video by @manivasagan_#EdappadiPalaniswami#Marina#Chennai#ADMK#AIADMKpic.twitter.com/ADp4dopaAf
