WATCH: CM Unveils Memorial Of J Jayalalithaa As The Crowd Throng Marina, Overcome Barricades

The AIADMK leaders pay respect at the Jaya memorial

Chennai :

The memorial, constructed at an area of more than 50,000 square feet, will house all the regular features such as a library and photo exhibition apart from a few of the latest tech delights such as augmented reality, laser light shows and selfie points.





Amid slogans hailing the former AIADMK supremo by party supporters, Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial.





Here are few moments from the 'Phoenix' memorial inaugration:









People were seen flouting COVID19 protocols as they gathered to witness the inauguration of late CM Jayalalithaa's memorial.

CM Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam walk towards the memorial, which had hundreds of people as spectators.

A close-up view of late CM Jayalalithaa's memorial that was unveiled today by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami at Marina Beach in Chennai.





People who thronged at Marina in Chennai to witness the inauguration were seen climbing the fence to reach the memorial site.

Police officials are seen running towards people to control overcrowding at the memorial site.